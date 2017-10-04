NV Representatives Respond to Call for Gun Control Following Shooting

The shooting in Las Vegas has thrown the gun control debate back into the spotlight. On Wednesday, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto put forward some new legislation, and in Las Vegas, Nevadans are rallying for change.More >>
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month to increase understanding and acceptance about all the abilities of people born with it. A little girl at the center of northern Nevada's campaign this year is capturing hearts everywhere she goes. Meet Posey in Health Watch.More >>
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.More >>
Leroy Werzer was dropped off at the Western Village by his wife, but when she returned to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.More >>
October 4th is National Youth science day and for the tenth time in the state of Nevada, kids are able to participate in a 4-H challenge.The theme this year is designing your own fitness tracker or incredible wearable. The gadgets are somewhat programmed before hand, but the kids can design it by moving pieces around and decorating it.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
Donald Louis Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts Inc., died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.More >>
The suspect is being described as a 40-50 year old white male with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.More >>
