Sparks Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

Sparks police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Leroy Werzer. Werzer was dropped off at the Western Village by his wife, but when she returned to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.

Leroy suffers from memory loss. He uses oxygen and walks with difficulty due to hip problems. It is likely his oxygen ran out which may leave him confused and sleepy. Leroy is 5'9, 155 pounds with gray hair and a white mustache. He was wearing a dark gray "golfer's" cap, dark sunglasses, a blue or green flannel shirt and blue jeans. It is likely he is wearing that clothing in the picture attached to this release. Leroy is in possession of an oxygen tank attached to an oxygen cart.

Please report any subject matching this description to the police department at (775) 353-2231.