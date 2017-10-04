Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Cosponsors Bill On Gun Control and Releases Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

Leroy Werzer was dropped off at the Western Village by his wife, but when she returned to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.More >>
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.More >>
The bill includes banning the use and sale of the “bump stock” device which converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.More >>
October 4th is National Youth science day and for the tenth time in the state of Nevada, kids are able to participate in a 4-H challenge.The theme this year is designing your own fitness tracker or incredible wearable. The gadgets are somewhat programmed before hand, but the kids can design it by moving pieces around and decorating it.More >>
Over a two week campaign, 51 people were arrested by Reno officers for suspicion of driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.More >>
A law enforcement official says the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend is being questioned by FBI agents in Los Angeles.More >>
Donald Louis Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts Inc., died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.More >>
