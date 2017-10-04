Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Cosponsors Bill On Gun Control and Releases Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) cosponsored a bill, the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act, led by Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) to ban devices used to modify semi-automatic weapons so that they fire at the rate of an automatic weapon.

This includes banning the use and sale of the “bump stock” device which converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Under federal law, it is illegal to buy fully-automatic firearms without a special permit and an extensive background check, but a loophole exists in the law that allows “bump stocks” to be legally sold and purchased. This legislation will close this loophole, banning “bump stocks” from being bought and sold in the United States.