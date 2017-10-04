RPD Joined Forces With Other Law Agencies to Look For Impaired D - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD Joined Forces With Other Law Agencies to Look For Impaired Drivers

The Reno Police Department joined forces with other northern Nevada law enforcement agencies to actively look for impaired drivers. Over a two week campaign, 51 people were arrested by Reno officers for suspicion of driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.  Officers also issued 76 traffic related citations and gave over 100 warnings to drivers in the Reno area. 

On October 1, the Reno Police Department received a $76,900 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support the department’s continued participation in joining forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.   

The Reno Police Department also received $60,000 grant for pedestrian safety and a new impaired driving grant for $35,000.   These grants will allow for more officers to be out enforcing traffic safety and getting impaired drivers off the road.

