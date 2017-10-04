The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public's Help in Identifying a Suspect in a Possible Child Luring

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in attempting to identify a person involved in an incident of possible child luring.

On Thursday, an unknown male asked a young female walking around to help him find a missing dog. The young female was able to use her cell phone to pretend to place a call, and when the subject saw that she was on the phone, he drove off north on Saliman past Seeliger Elementary School.

The vehicle was described as a copper-colored Ford Ranger Pick-up with a lot of rust and chipped paint. The vehicle was occupied by a single white male driver described as being 40-50 years old with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking parents and guardians to talk with their children about the dangers of strangers and of walking alone.

The following website provides some tips and information that can assist in starting the conversation with your children to protect them and also has some information that you can take to prepare in the event that a child abduction does occur. http://kidshealth.org/en/parents/abductions.html#

Anyone with information on this particular incident is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).