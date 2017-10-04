NDOT Announces Single Lane Closures On US 50 Oct. 7

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced single lane closures will be in place on US 50 in east Carson City Saturday, Oct. 7 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a section of roadway barrier wall damaged in a crash.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed east of Drako Way near the Carson City landfill in east Carson City Saturday, Oct. 7 between approximately 6 am and 3 pm. Motorists are advised to anticipate up to 20-minute travel delays, particularly when traveling westbound from the Dayton area to Carson City.