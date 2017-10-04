The National Automobile Museum to Hold Trick-or-Treating Event o - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The National Automobile Museum to Hold Trick-or-Treating Event on Halloween

Posted: Updated:

The National Automobile Museum in downtown Reno will be holding a trick or treat event on Halloween, Tuesday Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7:30.

“We’ll have candy stations and games designed specifically for youngsters,” says National Automobile Museum Executive Director Jackie Frady. “This annual event provides us with an opportunity to give back to the community, which is always so supportive of the museum.”

Special $2 per person admission is being offered by the Museum for everyone, including children, family members and friends on Halloween.

For more information on Trick or Treat in the Streets call 775-333-9300 or visit www.automuseum.org.

