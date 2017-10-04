Special Olympics of Nevada to Hold Bowling Fundraiser

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed east of Drako Way near the Carson City landfill in east Carson City Saturday, Oct. 7 between approximately 6 am and 3 pm.More >>
The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed east of Drako Way near the Carson City landfill in east Carson City Saturday, Oct. 7 between approximately 6 am and 3 pm.More >>
Special $2 per person admission is being offered by the Museum for everyone, including children, family members and friends on Halloween.More >>
Special $2 per person admission is being offered by the Museum for everyone, including children, family members and friends on Halloween.More >>
Registration is priced at $50 per person, or $200 for a four-person team, and includes three games, shoe rental and a buffet dinner. In addition, each team will be joined by a Special Olympics athlete for competition. Bowl for the Gold in sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union.More >>
Registration is priced at $50 per person, or $200 for a four-person team, and includes three games, shoe rental and a buffet dinner. In addition, each team will be joined by a Special Olympics athlete for competition. Bowl for the Gold in sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union.More >>
The debate over gun control is back after what happened in Las Vegas, with Democrats in Congress again demanding tougher gun laws. But can they succeed? Reno gun shop owners and their customers say...no.More >>
The debate over gun control is back after what happened in Las Vegas, with Democrats in Congress again demanding tougher gun laws. But can they succeed? Reno gun shop owners and their customers say...no.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
A law enforcement official says the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend is being questioned by FBI agents in Los Angeles.More >>
A law enforcement official says the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend is being questioned by FBI agents in Los Angeles.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>