Special Olympics of Nevada to Hold Bowling Fundraiser

The Special Olympics of Nevada (SONV) will be holding their ‘Bowl for Gold’ fundraiser, an event where bowlers can bowl and proceeds support SONV,   5 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, at the Reno National Bowling Stadium.

Bowlers may register as an individual or a team of four people to participate in the event, which raises money in support of SONV to provide free year-round sports training and competitions, along with education and health programs, to more than 3,200 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state.

Registration is priced at $50 per person, or $200 for a four-person team, and includes three games, shoe rental and a buffet dinner. In addition, each team will be joined by a Special Olympics athlete for competition. Bowl for the Gold in sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union.

More information and registration is available at www.sonv.org/bowlforthegoldreno.

