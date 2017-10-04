NHP: Driver Dies After Crash on U.S. 50 Near Silver Springs

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.

NHP says a preliminary investigation indicates that a 1998 maroon Ford Explorer was heading west on U.S. 50 when it hit a feral horse in the roadway.

The driver, 26-year-old Andrew Woods Corbin tried to avoid the horse, but overcorrected the SUV causing him to lose control.

The Ford Explorer began to rollover causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected from the SUV.

Corbin was flown by Care Flight to a hospital in Reno where he died of his injuries.

Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Garretson (NHP) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #17070902942