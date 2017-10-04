Carson City Deputies Seek Suspects in Liquor Store Burglary

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspects involved in a liquor store burglary early Sunday morning.More >>
Reno Police say it has finished its investigation regarding a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Highway 50. Authorities say a Dayton man died in the June 5th crash.More >>
President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
Donald Louis Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts Inc., died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
Marilou Danley will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
