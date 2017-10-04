Eldorado Resorts Founder Donald Carano Dies at 85

Donald Louis Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts Inc., died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.

Carano leaves behind an Eldorado Resorts family legacy, with 19 properties in 10 states and over 14,000 team members.

A second-generation Italian-American, Don was born in Reno on October 17, 1931. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of San Francisco, followed by two years as an Officer in the United States Army.



Returning to USF, Don graduated with honors from USF Law School and began his law practice in Reno. He was a founding member of the prestigious McDonald Carano law firm and was proud to maintain an “of counsel” relationship with the firm until his passing.



In 1967, Don became a partner in the Boomtown Casino with his friends Bob Cashell and Bob McDonald. n 1972, he became a co-owner of the Pioneer Inn on Virginia Street. along with long-time partner and friend, Jerry Poncia, and colleague John Lazovich.



His true legacy began in 1973 when he opened the Eldorado Hotel Casino, the first major casino to open on Virginia Street north of the railroad tracks.



In 1993, Don, in partnership with Mandalay Resorts / MGM Resorts, announced the opening of the Silver Legacy, the first mega-themed resort in Reno.

The Carano family owns 24 sustainably-farmed estate ranches comprising over 1,900 vineyard acres in six appellations of northern California.

In 2000, the Carano’s bought the boutique Vintners Inn hotel and the legendary John Ash & Co. Restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. In 2008, they acquired Lazy Creek Vineyards, a winery known for its pinot noirs in Anderson Valley, after becoming enchanted with its rustic beauty that reminded them of their first visits to the North Bay, nearly 40 years earlier.



Don Carano is survived by his wife Rhonda, his five children Gary, Gene, Glenn, Gregg and Cindy, 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and the entire Eldorado Resorts family.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has issued the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Reno gaming pioneer, Don Carano. Our condolences go out to the Carano family; employees of the Eldorado Reno, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus Reno; and Don’s many friends. He was a proud veteran, respected lawyer, champion of law enforcement, successful winery owner and founder of one of Reno’s most iconic downtown establishments, the Eldorado Hotel and Casino. He will be truly missed, but his contributions to The Biggest Little City will live on. Don will forever be known as a pillar and philanthropist in northern Nevada and the surrounding community.

Those who would like to offer their support are encouraged to make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and/or the Nevada Humane Society. Details on services are being finalized.

(Eldorado Resorts)