Douglas County Deputies Seek Person of Interest in Homicide Case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

Deputies say they found 56-year-old Kevin LeRoy Edwards dead inside a room at the Hard Rock Hotel on the evening of October 3rd.

Authorities say his driver’s license listed an address in Dublin, California, however, deputies learned that he was more recently living at an address in Reno.

They say the person of interest was seen with the victim at the Hard Rock Hotel prior to the homicide.

The victim’s 2001 silver BMW four-door sedan may have paper plates, due to it being unregistered.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at (775) 782-9909.