Senators Reveal First Findings in Russia Probe

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says there's a "large consensus" that Russians hacked into political files and released that information in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia provided an update on the committee's investigation at a news conference Wednesday. He was joined by committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The committee is one of several that are investigating Russian interference in the election and potential collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign.

Warner says the Russian effort to sway the election also involved attempts to test the vulnerabilities of 21 states' election systems.

Burr says no vote counts were altered.

Burr also said that the panel won't publicly release the contents of about 3,000 Facebook ads that were linked to Russia.

He says his committee doesn't make documents provided to it public and that includes the contents of the ads.

Facebook turned the ads over to the committee earlier this month as part of the panel's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. The committee is examining Russian efforts to push out social media messages on Twitter and Facebook.

Facebook has said the ads focused on divisive social and political messages and were seen by an estimated 10 million people before and after the election.

