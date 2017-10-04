GOP Leaders Say No Action on Gun Legislation

Sierra Front says the 650-700 acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Marilou Danley will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.More >>
The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid package that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program with almost $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
Marilou Danley will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 east of Spooner Summit on Saturday.More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
