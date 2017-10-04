White House to Seek $29 Billion Disaster Aid Package

Marilou Danley will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas as he meets Wednesday with survivors and law enforcement officials in a time of grief.More >>
A candlelight vigil was held outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on the campus of University of Nevada, Reno. Several hundred people attended, and many students at the university call Las Vegas home.More >>
Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Sierra Front says the 650-700 acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
Marilou Danley will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.More >>
An unusually high number of viral/aseptic meningitis cases have health officials in Washoe County concerned, particularly since the outbreak coincides with a similar outbreak of viral meningitis in Susanville.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 east of Spooner Summit on Saturday.More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
