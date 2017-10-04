International Walk or Bike to School Day

Wednesday, October 4th is International Walk to School day and NDOT is encouraging parents and schools to try and get students to bike or walk to school this week. Not only is it a healthy option but it is good for the environment but it is still important to be aware of your surroundings, "we want drivers to watch out for others on the road, pedestrians and children in school zones, where ever you are driving please watch out for pedestrians," says Meg Ragonese from NDOT.

NDOT recommends that pedestrians walk in groups or with an adult, especially when it comes to younger children. It is also important for pedestrians to look out for vehicles, always look both ways before walking across the street and always use a cross walk. It is also important to wear bright clothing, something that can be easy for drivers to see, especially in those early mornings when it is still dark out, "wear reflective gear, that may be a jacket that may have reflective in it. Just so you can be seen," says Ragonese.

When it comes to bicyclists drivers should pass when it is safe to do so and give them at least three feet of space between them and your vehicle. Since Washoe County School District is out this week they will be celebrating next Wednesday, October 11th.

For more walking and biking safety tips visit: https://www.nevadadot.com/mobility/bicycle