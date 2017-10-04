Several Hundred Attend Vigil at UNR

A candlelight vigil was held outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on the campus of University of Nevada, Reno. Several hundred people attended, and many students at the university call Las Vegas home.More >>
A candlelight vigil was held outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on the campus of University of Nevada, Reno. Several hundred people attended, and many students at the university call Las Vegas home.More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
A Reno couple recounted witnessing the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, realizing just how close they came to a similar fate dozens of others met that night.More >>
Official says girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrived in US and was met by federal agents at the airport.)More >>
Official says girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrived in US and was met by federal agents at the airport.)More >>
As more information comes to light in the days following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, we are learning more about the victims, one of whom was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.More >>
As more information comes to light in the days following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, we are learning more about the victims, one of whom was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.More >>
The animals will be available for permanent adoption and are being sent to Reno, Northern California and Tahoe.More >>
The animals will be available for permanent adoption and are being sent to Reno, Northern California and Tahoe.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 east of Spooner Summit on Saturday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 east of Spooner Summit on Saturday.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a chainsaw fire that has set some nearby brush on fire. The 650-700 acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a chainsaw fire that has set some nearby brush on fire. The 650-700 acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a food truck in Carson City early Friday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a food truck in Carson City early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>