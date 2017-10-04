Several Hundred Attend Vigil at UNR

A candlelight vigil was held outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on the campus of University of Nevada, Reno. Several hundred people attended, and many students at the university call Las Vegas home.

People we spoke with tonight were troubled by the fact that their home was attacked. Some are still in disbelief.

"Hearing all the stories from that, it's nauseating," Rachel Reyes, student at UNR, said. "And I still can't believe that it happened."

Reyes didn't know anyone at the concert but has friends with loved ones who were killed. Talking with her friends about their loss, and being close to her friends from home, help begin to heal her wounds.

"Just being bale to feel the same type of pain," Reyes said. "It's really hard to heal by yourself it's really hard to deal with this type of pain on your own, so having everybody here, hugging each other just being next to each other, it's really an amazing feeling."

Student Karen Quintela didn't know anyone at the concert, but came to the vigil to support her friends. She believes the service tonight, was a positive step forward.

"Vigils are very important," Quintela said. "They're a really good way to just know that you're supported by even random strangers."

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will receive some of that support from strangers. Everyone at this vigil was invited to sign and write a message to the students at UNLV. Student Shannon Sheridan believes continued healing and support for the city can go a long way.

I know that as Las Vegans, that we'll make it through," Sheridan said. "And that we'll rise again, and that we're going to be ok again."