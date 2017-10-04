Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Has Arrived Back in The US And Was Met By Federal Agents

Official says girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter, Marilou Danley, arrived in US and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.



The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a "person of interest" after her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people at a musical performance.

We will update with details as they become known.



