Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Has Arrived Back in The US And Wa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Has Arrived Back in The US And Was Met By Federal Agents

Posted: Updated:

Official says girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter, Marilou Danley, arrived in US and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
           
The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
           
The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a "person of interest" after her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people at a musical performance.

We will update with details as they become known. 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.