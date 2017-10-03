NV National Guardsman Among Those Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

As more information comes to light in the days following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, we are learning more about the victims, one of whom was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.

On Tuesday, Guard members took time to remember Sergeant First Class Charleston Hartfield, who was killed in the shooting on Sunday.

"Out of the majority of people I've met in my life, he was probably one of the most genuine," Sgt. 1st Class Pak Castillo said of his friend and fellow guardsman.

Hartfield was a leadership and combatives instructor, a member of the Nevada Army National Guard, and an officer with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. His brothers in arms called him "The Gentle Giant."

"A lot of people picture people in the military as a bunch of robots that just do what they're told," First Sergeant Robert Jester said. "He took an avenue of wanting to motivate people to do the right thing instead of just telling them. So that's why we called him 'The Gentle Giant.'"

For these normally tough, stoic guardsmen, conducting this interview was a challenge. Pausing to collect himself and wipe away a few tears, Castillo explained that since Hartfield served overseas during wartime and in Las Vegas as a police officer, it's hard to accept him getting killed while attending a music festival.

"Naturally it's really hard, especially knowing someone that's genuine, and a really really good guy," Castillo said. "It's difficult to see, as they say, to see the good ones go."

They're remembering his sense of humor and his unique ability to reach others, saying he was a true leader and an inspiration.

"He absolutely lived that life," Castillo said. "It wasn't just words. He took action, and he was a mentor."

"It's not just a loss to the Nevada National Guard," Jester said. "It's a loss to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, to the football team that he used to help coach down in Las Vegas. This affects the entire community, not just us."



Sgt. Hartfield leaves behind a wife and two children. He was 34 years old.