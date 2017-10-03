NV National Guardsman Among Those Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

As more information comes to light in the days following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, we are learning more about the victims, one of whom was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard.More >>
The animals will be available for permanent adoption and are being sent to Reno, Northern California and Tahoe.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a chainsaw fire that has set some nearby brush on fire. The 650-700 acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 east of Spooner Summit on Saturday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a food truck in Carson City early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
