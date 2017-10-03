New Orleans Animal Shelters to Send 160 Dogs & Cats To Make Room For Hurricane Animal Victims

New Orleans Animal Shelters are going to be sending 160 cats and dogs to Reno, Tahoe and Northern California animal shelters to make room for animal victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Jason Stipp, Executive Director of Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village, will depart for New Orleans on Oct. 4 with a team of volunteer rescue workers. A plane is set to arrive with 80 animals into Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and another with another 80 animals into Hayward Executive Airport.

The animals will be available for permanent adoption.