Drug Enforcement Administration to Hold National Drug Takeback D - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drug Enforcement Administration to Hold National Drug Takeback Day

Posted: Updated:

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a “National Drug Takeback” day on Saturday, October 28. The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.

Thousands of communities across the United States will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration “National Drug Take Back” day, including Douglas County.

So far, five locations have been announced for drop offs.  

The locations will be operating from 10 am to 2 pm at

Wal-Mart north
3770 Hwy 395, Carson City

Wal-Greens  1342
Hwy 395, Gardnerville

DCSO Ranchos substation
1281 Kimmerling, Gardnerville

East Fork Fire and Paramedic station #4
1476 Albite Road, Topaz Ranch Estates

Safeway
212 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove. 

You may also drop off your pet medications and liquid form of medications.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.