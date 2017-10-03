Drug Enforcement Administration to Hold National Drug Takeback Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a “National Drug Takeback” day on Saturday, October 28. The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.

Thousands of communities across the United States will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration “National Drug Take Back” day, including Douglas County.

So far, five locations have been announced for drop offs.

The locations will be operating from 10 am to 2 pm at

Wal-Mart north

3770 Hwy 395, Carson City

Wal-Greens 1342

Hwy 395, Gardnerville

DCSO Ranchos substation

1281 Kimmerling, Gardnerville



East Fork Fire and Paramedic station #4

1476 Albite Road, Topaz Ranch Estates



Safeway

212 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove.

You may also drop off your pet medications and liquid form of medications.