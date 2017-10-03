Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Early-Morning Assault

Sierra Front says crews are responding to a chainsaw fire that has set some nearby brush on fire. The 250-acre Cutter Fire started just after 12:15 p.m. near Leviathan Mine Road.More >>
During a televised press conference, the Clark County Sheriff said that Monday's search of the suspect's Reno home yielded five handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.More >>
The suspect is described as a possible Hispanic male driving a white car with a set of large Texas longhorns on the front hood of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle may have front end damage.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
A Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class was among the fatalities at the Route 91 Harvest concert late Sunday night.More >>
A spokeswoman has confirmed that the singer has died.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
A Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class was among the fatalities at the Route 91 Harvest concert late Sunday night.More >>
