Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Early-Morning Assault

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Tuesday at 2 a.m. at a remote location in Carson City.

The victim was parked sitting in the driver’s seat of his car when the suspect approached pointing a gun demanding the victim exit his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a possible Hispanic male driving a white car with a set of large Texas longhorns on the front hood of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle may have front end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch (775) 887-2677

Investigations, Detective Sal Acosta (775) 283-7855