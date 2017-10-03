Extra Troops in Afghanistan Will Cost $1 Billion a Year

The nation's top military officer says the thousands of additional U.S. troops President Donald Trump has ordered to Afghanistan will cost just over $1 billion a year.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the U.S. is spending $12.5 billion overall to wage America's longest war.

Dunford and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are testifying before congressional committees Tuesday.

About 3,500 more American forces are being sent to Afghanistan as part of Trump's new strategy. Dunford says the U.S. will "fight to win" by attacking enemies, "crushing" al-Qaida, and preventing terrorist attacks against Americans. The additional troops will augment the roughly 8,400 Americans currently stationed there.

Dunford says about $5 billion of the total expense is required to support the Afghan security forces.

