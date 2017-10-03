Nevada Guardsman Among Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.More >>
President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.More >>
A Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class was among the fatalities at the Route 91 Harvest concert late Sunday night.More >>
A Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class was among the fatalities at the Route 91 Harvest concert late Sunday night.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are on scene of a small wildfire on the north side of Peavine Mountain near Dog Valley.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are on scene of a small wildfire on the north side of Peavine Mountain near Dog Valley.More >>
House Republican leaders called for unity and prayer Tuesday after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but offered no new legislation to tighten gun laws and said a bill to ease regulations on gun silencers would be shelved indefinitely.More >>
House Republican leaders called for unity and prayer Tuesday after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but offered no new legislation to tighten gun laws and said a bill to ease regulations on gun silencers would be shelved indefinitely.More >>
More than a dozen investigators, most wearing jackets marked "FBI" and all in blue protective booties, arrived in unmarked sedans and entered the concert site Tuesday to pick through the scene for clues.More >>
More than a dozen investigators, most wearing jackets marked "FBI" and all in blue protective booties, arrived in unmarked sedans and entered the concert site Tuesday to pick through the scene for clues.More >>
More than a dozen investigators, most wearing jackets marked "FBI" and all in blue protective booties, arrived in unmarked sedans and entered the concert site Tuesday to pick through the scene for clues.More >>
More than a dozen investigators, most wearing jackets marked "FBI" and all in blue protective booties, arrived in unmarked sedans and entered the concert site Tuesday to pick through the scene for clues.More >>
A spokeswoman has confirmed that the singer has died.More >>
A spokeswoman has confirmed that the singer has died.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.More >>