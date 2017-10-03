Nevada Guardsman Among Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

A Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class was among the fatalities at the Route 91 Harvest concert late Sunday night.

Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Soldier in the 100th Quartermaster Company headquartered in Las Vegas, was attending the concert when he was shot and killed.

Brig. Gen. William Burks, the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, said losing any member of the Guard family is difficult, especially in such an unexpected manner: “Charleston Hartfield lived to serve the public and protect his family, he is the epitome of a citizen-soldier.”

“Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America,” said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, the commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.

Additionally, one California Guardsman and his wife were wounded by gunshots and received medical attention. They are both expected to survive. Also, one Nevada Guard Airman was injured fleeing the event and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured during the concert.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department says to locate missing loved ones call 1-866-535-5654.

The FBI in Las Vegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the Las Vegas shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324).

(Nevada National Guard contributed to this report.)