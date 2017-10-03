Small Wildfire Breaks Out Near Dog Valley on Peavine Mountain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Small Wildfire Breaks Out Near Dog Valley on Peavine Mountain

Posted: Updated:

Sierra Front says crews are on scene of a small wildfire near Peavine Peak that broke out early Tuesday. 

The one-acre Bull Fire started just after 8 a.m. on the north side of Peavine Mountain near Dog Valley.

There’s no immediate word on if any structures are threatened, or on how the fire started.  

Sierra Front says responding crews include the Division of Forestry, BLM and the Forest Service. 

