Giving Tree Charities Holiday Giveaway

Christmas may be over two months away but charities are already planning. The Giving Tree Charities have started receiving applications for their yearly holiday giveaway.

In 2011 Eric Maher saw a friend post on Facebook that she wanted to get her son a video game for Christmas, but could not afford it, so Maher bought it himself. Fast forward a few years and now he has been able to receive hundreds of dollars in donations so he can help more children right here in Northern Nevada. "We take names and depending on how much donations we receive we help as many families as we can," says Maher, President of Giving Tree Charities.

Starting now to October 31st families with at least one child under the age of 13 and is need of assistance in buying Christmas gifts is able to register to be apart of the holiday giveaway. The Giving Tree Charities goes through your child's Christmas list and buys the perfect toy, after doing this for so many years Maher says the joy of seeing the families face and knowing that he made a child's Christmas makes it all worth it. "It's my little bit to do to make the world a better place, you can't do big things all the time but it is those little things that make the difference."

If you would like to donate or register to be apart of the giveaway visit: https://www.thegivingtreecharities.org/