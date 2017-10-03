Reno Police Investigate Deadly Crash Near Silverada Blvd.

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues.More >>
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.More >>
Reno Police say they're investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Silverada and Oddie Boulevards.More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
A spokeswoman has confirmed that the singer has died.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.More >>
The driver that was killed is described as a 69-year-old male.More >>
