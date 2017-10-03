Vigils Across Reno Attempt to Heal a Wounded Public

There were multiple vigils across the city of Reno tonight to honor and remember the victims of the Las Vegas shooting last night.More >>
There were multiple vigils across the city of Reno tonight to honor and remember the victims of the Las Vegas shooting last night.More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
With the Route 91 tragedy in Las Vegas hitting so close to home, many are concerned with their own safety, especially at the big public events hosted here in northern Nevada. This includes events like Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, the Rib Cook-Off and others.More >>
With the Route 91 tragedy in Las Vegas hitting so close to home, many are concerned with their own safety, especially at the big public events hosted here in northern Nevada. This includes events like Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, the Rib Cook-Off and others.More >>
Shortly following Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas; information about the incident began spreading like wildfire.More >>
Shortly following Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas; information about the incident began spreading like wildfire.More >>
A community Prayer and Vigil for Las Vegas and its Victims will be held tonight on the Reno City Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m.More >>
A community Prayer and Vigil for Las Vegas and its Victims will be held tonight on the Reno City Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m.More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-800-536-9488.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.More >>
The driver that was killed is described as a 69-year-old male.More >>
The driver that was killed is described as a 69-year-old male.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>