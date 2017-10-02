Security Measures at Local Venues During Popular Public Events

With the Route 91 tragedy in Las Vegas hitting so close to home, many are concerned with their own safety, especially at the big public events hosted here in northern Nevada.

This includes events like Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, the Rib Cook-Off and others. We spoke to both Reno and Sparks Police Departments, as well as the Washoe County Sheriff's Office--who all say they do as much as they can to ensure public safety at these special events.

They told us that staffing strategies and planning for extra security measures for those events are in the works, year-round. Both Reno and Sparks PD significantly increase their police presence when they expect attendance will be high. This includes both uniformed and undercover officers.

Law enforcement also works closely with the event's organizers and the venues where they will be held. This includes working with the local casinos who often host the gatherings or are located nearby.

One of the most crucial parts of keeping northern Nevadans safe is learning from tragic events happening both across the country and globally. Lt. Robert Larson with the Reno Police Department explains, "Unfortunately that's the day and age we are in. We can't just worry about what happens locally, we do have to look nationally and even world, what's going on. We watch what other people have done for different events, we take what they've done and we see if we can implement."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office also houses the Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center. This allows for the most informed and up-to-date safety planning for the popular gatherings. Bob Harmon, WCSO Public Information Officer, adds, "They (NNRIC) will be keeping an eye on trends and potential threats at the local, regional and national level, that may or may not have an impact on an upcoming special event."

Law enforcement also encourages the public to report any suspicious activity they may see going on.