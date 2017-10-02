Reno Officials Release Statements on Las Vegas Shooting

On behalf of the Reno City Council, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has issued the following statement regarding the Las Vegas shooting:

The City of Reno is getting questions from our community about the senseless act of violence that occurred in Las Vegas. Reno is sending prayers and love to all those who were affected by this terrible tragedy. I echo Governor Sandoval and all of our state’s leaders when I say that my heart and prayers go out to the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured in this shocking incident. In accordance with the Presidential proclamation, all flags in the City of Reno will be flown at half-staff through sunset on Friday as we mourn together as a community.

The Reno Police Department has issued the following statement, with updated information:

In response to last night’s senseless and cowardly act, Chief Soto has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Sheriff Lombardo, on behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Department (RPD). Chief Soto offered condolences to Sheriff Lombardo and his staff and offered to provide LVMPD with any assistance and/or resources RPD may provide. We have also offered our assistance to the FBI, who is assisting LVMPD. The local office of the FBI has formally requested the assistance of RPD in regards to the Las Vegas shooting incident. Any further inquiries may be directed to the FBI. As is done after any active assailant incident, RPD will review the incident in an effort to improve our own tactics and training. RPD will also evaluate safety measures that are implemented for future special events. Chief Soto and the men and women of the Reno Police Department are keeping the victims and the families of the victims in our thoughts and prayers.

Those who would like to offer financial assistance to the victims should visit the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund on gofundme.com. Another way to help assist the victims is to donate blood at United Blood Services in Reno.

A community Prayer and Vigil for Las Vegas and its Victims will be held tonight on the Reno City Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by Acting Together Nevada & The Northern Nevada Coalition.