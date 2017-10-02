NDE Releases List Of Helpful Resources For Parents & Educators In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

The Nevada Department of Education’s Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment has issued a list of resources for parents and educators to assist them in responding to the fears and questions that students may have had following the mass shooting tragedy in Southern Nevada.



“We want to recognize the Clark County School District (CCSD) for their rapid and well-coordinated response in providing on the ground support for children and adults in the district before the school day began,” said Christy McGill, Director of the Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment. “In addition to school counselors and school psychologists, CCSD has hired more than 170 Social Workers in Schools grant funded professionals, many of whom will be working 12 hour shifts around the clock at the convention center for the next several days to provide supports to the community, while the remainder are being deployed to individual school sites as needed.”



McGill stressed that parents and educators need to make the time to speak with the young people in their lives to reinforce feelings of safety and belonging and to respond authentically to their fears and concerns.



“The resources included here are from nationally recognized programs and agencies and represent best practices for supporting students who have been impacted by a traumatic event,” McGill said.



Disaster Distress Helpline:



Call 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.



The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who needs help coping with any issues and problems that might arise from tragedy and traumatic events. Sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the closest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. Helpline staff will provide confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed support services. The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week national hotline dedicated to providing disaster crisis counseling. The toll-free Helpline is confidential and multilingual, and available for those who are experiencing psychological distress as a result of natural or man-made disasters, incidents of mass violence, or any other tragedy affecting America's communities.



The texting service also is available to Spanish speakers. Text "Hablanos" to 66746 for 24/7 emotional support.



TTY for Deaf/Hearing Impaired: 1-800-846-8517



American Academy of Pediatrics



Talking to Children About Tragedies & Other News Events: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/Media/Pages/Talking-To-Children-About-Tragedies-and-Other-News-Events.aspx



Cómo hablar con los niños sobre las tragedias y otras malas noticias: https://www.healthychildren.org/spanish/family-life/media/paginas/talking-to-children-about-tragedies-and-other-news-events.aspx



Responding to Children's Emotional Needs During Times of Crisis: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/healthy-living/emotional-wellness/Pages/Responding-to-Childrens-Emotional-Needs-During-Times-of-Crisis.aspx



Respondiendo a las necesidades emocionales de los niños en momentos de crisis:

https://www.healthychildren.org/spanish/healthy-living/emotional-wellness/paginas/responding-to-childrens-emotional-needs-during-times-of-crisis.aspx



Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress



Restoring a Sense of Safety in the Aftermath of a Mass Shooting: Tips for Parents and Professionals:

http://www.nctsn.org/sites/default/files/assets/pdfs/csts_sense_of_safety.pdf



National Association of School Psychologists



Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers: https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers

Care for Caregivers:



Tips for Families and Educators: http://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/care-for-caregivers-tips-for-families-and-educators



Translated Safety and Crisis Resources (multiple languages): http://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/translated-safety-and-crisis-resources



Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)



Incidents of Mass Violence (multiple links/resources): https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline/disaster-types/mass-violence



Tips for Talking With and Helping Children and Youth Cope After a Disaster or Traumatic Event: A Guide for Parents, Caregivers, and Teachers: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Tips-for-Talking-With-and-Helping-Children-and-Youth-Cope-After-a-Disaster-or-Traumatic-Event-A-Guide-for-Parents-Caregivers-and-Teachers/SMA12-4732



Tips for Survivors: Coping With Grief After a Disaster or Traumatic Event: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Tips-for-Survivors-/All-New-Products/SMA17-5035



School Social Work Association of America



Crisis Response & Intervention: Responding to Tragedy: http://www.sswaa.org/?page=663



The National Child Traumatic Stress Network



Community Violence (multiple links/resources): http://www.nctsn.org/trauma-types/community-violence