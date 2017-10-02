NDE Releases List Of Helpful Resources For Parents & Educators In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

The Nevada Department of Education’s Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment has issued a list of resources for parents and educators to assist them in responding to the fears and questions that students may have had following the mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas.More >>
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-866-535-5654.
The driver that was killed is described as a 69-year-old male.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-866-535-5654.
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man found dead inside a Sun Valley home on Friday afternoon.
CBS News now says it has not confirmed that singer Tom Petty has died. It cites a tweet from the LAPD that says "the LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources."
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.
A 13-year-old Carson City boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday afternoon. According to CarsonNow.org, Terri Zittel said her son, Troy Winkler, was hiking with her father in the Prison Hill area around 3:30 p.m. Winkler noticed the snake and picked it up to show his father.
