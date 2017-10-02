Nye County Sheriff’s Office Asks For Public’s Help In Locating D - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Asks For Public’s Help In Locating Duane Johnson

Posted: Updated:

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Duane Johnson, a wanted felon with a violent past that ran from police into an elementary school Monday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown while Deputies searched for him. During that search, the Nye County Sheriff's Office received a report that there was a man with a gun at Floyd Elementary.

That report has since been deemed false.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without making contact with Johnson.

