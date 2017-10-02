Deadly Las Vegas Shooting Leaves GOP-Backed Gun Bills in Limbo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deadly Las Vegas Shooting Leaves GOP-Backed Gun Bills in Limbo

Posted: Updated:

The deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas has left Republican-backed bills to loosen gun rules in limbo.

Before the shooting that killed at least 58 people, House GOP leaders had been moving forward with legislation to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow those with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states.

Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina sponsored the silencer bill, saying it would help hunters protect their hearing.

Democrats scoffed, noting that the bill also would allow more armor-piercing ammunition. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi invoked the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise to oppose the bill last week, saying "if you can hear (a gunshot) you can run" away.

Pelosi on Monday asked Speaker Paul Ryan to create a select committee on gun violence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.