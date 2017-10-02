Laxalt Postpones Governor Bid Announcement Due to Deadly Shootin - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Laxalt Postpones Governor Bid Announcement Due to Deadly Shooting

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says he's postponing plans to announce his candidacy for governor in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Laxalt had planned appearances in Las Vegas and Sparks on Monday to kick off his campaign, with more than a dozen stops scheduled throughout the state the rest of the week.

He said in a statement Monday that in light of the tragedy, he's postponing the events until further notice.

The Republican grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt says his thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and all of those affected by the shooting.

