Laxalt Postpones Governor Bid Announcement Due to Deadly Shooting

Reno Police are at a home owned by the suspect in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Public records show that Stephen Paddock owns the Del Webb area home. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-866-535-5654.More >>
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says he's postponing plans to announce his candidacy for governor in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
The former chairman and CEO of Equifax says the company was entrusted with personal information of 140 million Americans and "we let them down" as human error and technology failures allowed a massive data breach.More >>
The Supreme Court is starting its new year, with Justice Neil Gorsuch on board for his first full term. The nine justices are taking up several high-profile, difficult cases.More >>
Reno Police are at a home owned by the suspect in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Public records show that Stephen Paddock owns the Del Webb area home. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones call 1-866-535-5654.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
A 13-year-old Carson City boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday afternoon. According to CarsonNow.org, Terri Zittel said her son, Troy Winkler, was hiking with her father in the Prison Hill area around 3:30 p.m. Winkler noticed the snake and picked it up to show his father.More >>
Opening day for Pyramid Lake fishing is always a big event, and this weekend was no exception with hundreds of anglers lining the shore and boats scattered around the lake.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding a shooting on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
