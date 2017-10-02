President Trump to Visit Las Vegas Wednesday

President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Trump says in a somber White House address that: "in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has."

He says that "Our unity cannot be shattered by evil" and "our bonds cannot be broken by violence."

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying "for the entire nation to find unity and peace."

He also took the moment to announce that he would be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with families of victims of the shooting as well as first responders, whom he praised for their "miraculous" speed for preventing further loss of life. The shooting left over 50 dead and hundreds hospitalized.

Along with his scheduled visit, the president also announced that he ordered the flags flying at the White House to be flown at half staff "in memory of the fallen."

In a statement released after his remarks, the White House said flags would be ordered half-staff across all government buildings, military posts and embassies until October 6th.

Earlier, President Trump issued a presidential proclamation:

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on October 1, 2017, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 6, 2017. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)