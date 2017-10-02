President Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooter 'Demented Man'

President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously."

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about gun laws, the president said "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

On Monday, the president ordered that the flags at the White House be flown at half staff "in memory of the fallen."

After his remarks, President Trump paused on the White House South Lawn for a moment of silence to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Trump walked out onto the lawn for the memorial moment Monday afternoon.

Earlier, President Trump issued a presidential proclamation:

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on October 1, 2017, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 6, 2017. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)