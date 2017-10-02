RTC Delaying Paving at Pyramid and McCarran Due To Cold Temperat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Delaying Paving at Pyramid and McCarran Due To Cold Temperatures

Posted: Updated:

Update:

RTC is delaying work on Wedekind Road, Farr Lane, Lepori Way, and Queen Way until Tuesday due to temperatures Monday. The project is still expected to take five days and will continue through Saturday.

-----

RTC and Granite Construction are kicking work into high gear before weather impedes progress on the Pyramid and McCarran project.

Starting Monday, Wedekind Road, Farr Lane, Lepori Way, and Queen Way will be paved.

Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be paving N. McCarran Boulevard in between Rock Boulevard and 4th Street. 

Thursday and Friday, crews will be paving Pyramid Way from Work way to north of Queen Way.

Delays can be as long as 30 minutes and drivers are being asked to take a different route.

Click here for the most up-to-date information from RTC on the project. Text "PMIIP" to 797979 for text alert updates.

