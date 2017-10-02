RTC Delaying Paving at Pyramid and McCarran Due To Cold Temperatures

RTC is delaying work on Wedekind Road, Farr Lane, Lepori Way, and Queen Way until Tuesday due to temperatures Monday.More >>
A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others late Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones, call 1-866-535-5654.More >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.More >>
Opening day for Pyramid Lake fishing is always a big event, and this weekend was no exception with hundreds of anglers lining the shore and boats scattered around the lake.More >>
With the beginning of October comes the start of a new water year and it will be interesting to see how this year compares to years past. 2016/2017 was record breaking with over twelve inches of liquid precipitation falling at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. September was a crazy month for us as well with temperatures ranging from the triple digits to the fifties.More >>
A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others late Sunday. LVMPD says to locate missing loved ones, call 1-866-535-5654.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
A 13-year-old Carson City boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday afternoon. According to CarsonNow.org, Terri Zittel said her son, Troy Winkler, was hiking with her father in the Prison Hill area around 3:30 p.m. Winkler noticed the snake and picked it up to show his father.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding a shooting on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
Opening day for Pyramid Lake fishing is always a big event, and this weekend was no exception with hundreds of anglers lining the shore and boats scattered around the lake.More >>
