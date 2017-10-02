More Than 20 Dead, At Least 100 Injured After Shooting in Las Ve - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Than 20 Dead, At Least 100 Injured After Shooting in Las Vegas



UPDATE: Las Vegas officials say more than 20 people are dead, including two local off-duty officers and more than 100 people injured at concert attack.

Authorities don't believe there are any more shooters. 

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at a country music festival. At least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical.

Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
    
Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
    
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.
    
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.
    
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
    
No further information was immediately known.

