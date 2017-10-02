Reno Police at Home of Las Vegas Shooting Suspect

*** Las Vegas Metro Police Department says to locate missing loved ones, call 1-866-535-5654. ***

Reno Police are at a home owned by the suspect in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Public records show that Stephen Paddock owns the Del Webb area home. We'll release more information as soon as we learn more.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval says he has visited some of the victims in the hospital and that, "We're angry, we're grieving, we're confused, people are hurting."

Sandoval called the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night a cowardly, despicable act. (Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has set up a GoFundMe to help with victims.)

He and other local officials praised first responders, saying they saved scores of lives.

Earlier, President Donald Trump called the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."

Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier Monday morning.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

Police said the man authorities think was the sole gunman was found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival.

"We believe it's a solo actor. A lone wolf," Lombardo said.

Reno Police are at a home owned by Paddock in northwest Reno. Public records show that Paddock that still owns the home located in the Del Webb area.

He said the retired gunman is an area resident. Las Vegas police say they've determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting. Police say they don't believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved. Sources tell Milton that Danley was Paddock's wife. Police now say they've located her and determined she wasn't involved in the mass shooting, as she has been out of the country.

Lombardo added that authorities had tracked down two vehicles believed associated with the shooting.

During a press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that they "have completed the search warrant in Mesquite." He added that authorities had learned of an "additional property in Northern Nevada."

Authorities said the dead gunman is believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

Pope Francis called the shooting a "senseless tragedy" and is assuring victims of his prayers.

The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram of condolences Monday to the bishop of Las Vegas, saying the pope was "deeply saddened" to learn of the shooting.

The telegram said Francis praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed, Lombardo said. Later, Las Vegas police tweeted that two of its on-duty officers were injured during the shooting. One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries.

An off-duty Bakersfield, California police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Bakersfield department said several of its officers were at the concert but weren't in a position to return fire when the shooting broke out.

The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were assisting local authorities with the investigation, the agencies said. The Reno Police Department is offering its assistance to the FBI. At this time, the Reno Police Department says it is not involved in any aspect of the investigation. Furthermore, the Reno Police Department says it has not had any prior documented contacts with either the suspect or the woman who the shooter has been reported to be associated with.

The FBI in Las Vegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the Las Vegas shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324).

United Blood Services is seeking blood donations for victims. Locations and phone numbers are on the right side of this story.

Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement:

“My heart and prayers go the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence. This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival. I will be in Las Vegas this morning to meet with law enforcement, first responders and to console the victims and their families and friends. I ask that everyone take a moment to keep the people affected by this horrific tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt issued this statement:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this attack. Throughout the early morning hours, I have been on scene, in close contact with local, State and federal authorities. Sheriff Lombardo, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, other local law enforcement and all of our first responders have performed heroically, despite facing such a horrific and tragic act of violence. We all remain deeply grateful for their service.”

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released this statement following the shooting:

“Nevada families are waking up to the shocking news of the tragic events that occurred last night in Las Vegas. Our communities are all in mourning as we try to understand this senseless massacre on the Strip,” said Heller. “I want to thank our first responders for their swift actions and efforts that without a doubt saved numerous lives. I’ve been in contact with the White House and Governor Sandoval, and I will continue to monitor the situation as this horrific event unfolds. Lynne and I are praying for all of the victims and their families who are experiencing immense pain and grave, shocking loss that cannot be measured.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released this statement:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded in last night’s vicious and senseless attack outside the Mandalay Bay Resort. I thank the first responders for taking down the gunman and working tirelessly to treat the wounded. I am working with the City of Las Vegas and Clark County to ensure that local officials have the resources they need to support our community and investigate these tragic events.”

Congressman Mark Amodei released the below statement:

“Unfathomable evil. Attacking harmless people who like listening to music – I don’t have the words. Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy. It’s a sad day.”

Mayor Debra March and Henderson City Councilmembers John Marz, Gerri Schroder, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart released this statement:

“Our hearts are broken by the tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We ask everyone in Henderson and across our community to come together in support of all those who have been impacted by this horrific act. Our thanks go out to the police, firefighters and all the other first responders who have bravely acted to save lives. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences that we are receiving from around the world. We know that employees of the City of Henderson and their family members have been directly affected by this senseless act of hatred and we will do all we can to care for our team members and their loved ones.”

Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement:



"My heart aches for the victims, their loved ones, and our community. I am grateful for law enforcement's swift response and the many good Samaritans whose selfless acts of bravery showcased Las Vegas' values to the world. We are a resilient and benevolent town that will not be intimidated by acts of violence. During this difficult time, my office will be working closely with local, state, and federal partners to provide support for Southern Nevada as we heal and move forward."

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen released the following statement in response to the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas:

“There are no words to describe the devastation that our community has suffered and witnessed. I am heartbroken over the evil, horrific act of violence that has shaken Las Vegas and taken scores of innocent lives and injured hundreds more. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and with our community. I am grateful to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, our first responders, and all of the brave souls who risked their lives to save others. This unspeakable tragedy has left a dark stain on our history, but we will not let this painful moment define us. Las Vegas will always be a strong, vibrant city with an open heart and our lights will always keep on shining.”

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas:

“Today, the entire Las Vegas community and the entire country are in shock at this despicable act of violence. I am grieving and praying for the victims of this horrible shooting and their families. I urge all residents and visitors to the Las Vegas area to closely follow instructions and information coming from local authorities as this investigation unfolds. This cowardly attack on innocent people will not define who we are as a city, a state, or a country.”

Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Aaron D. Ford, State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Senate Republican Leader Michael Roberson, and Assembly Republican Leader Jim Wheeler released the following statement:



“We are deeply saddened by last night’s senseless attack. To the victims, their families and everyone affected, your Nevada family stands with you. In the wake of this tragedy, we are inspired by the resilience the people of Nevada have shown, from the first responders who ran toward the danger, to everyone stepping up today to donate blood. We stand with the victims, their friends and families, the first responders and medical staff, Mayor Goodman, Sheriff Lombardo, Governor Sandoval and all of Nevada today and every day. Today is a dark day in the City of Lights but our city will shine again.”

AGA President and CEO Geoff Freeman released the following statement:

"The American Gaming Association and our Global Gaming Expo (G2E) partner, Reed Exhibitions, are closely monitoring the horrific events that took place in Las Vegas earlier this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that were affected, and with the people of Las Vegas and Nevada.



G2E annually welcomes 26,000 visitors and is scheduled to open, as planned, today with the G2E conference program, while exhibitor move in continues for the show to open tomorrow. The AGA and Reed Exhibitions will be in constant contact with local and national law enforcement and our host, Las Vegas Sands. We will closely monitor the situation and safety remains our priority.



The gaming industry is a tight-knit community and Las Vegas is the beating heart of our operations. The AGA and Reed Exhibitions will offer our full assistance as the city recovers, and we will strive to honor the victims of this tragic event."

Mi Familia Vota (MFV) state director Alicia Contreras issued the following statement:

“As members of the Las Vegas community, Mi Familia Vota, staff and volunteers are devastated by the shooting that resulted in the loss of so many lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the concert goers who were killed — at least 58 — and pray for the recovery of hundreds of others who were wounded.

“The horrifying sounds from the rapid fire rifle that can be heard on videos from the scene are sorrowful reminders of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, as well as other tragedies in San Bernardino and Sandy Hook.

“The normality of mass shootings needs to end, and every Nevadan, indeed, every American, needs to work together to make this happen.

“This attack could have claimed even more lives, had it not been for the bravery of our first responders. Our community is eternally grateful for their heroic work.”

Washoe County School District Superintendent Traci Davis sent this statement:

“On behalf of the entire Washoe County School District Board of Trustees, I want to extend our deepest sympathy to the people of Las Vegas during this difficult time. It is hard to fathom such a loss of innocent life, and impossible to understand the unconscionable act of violence that led to this massacre.



“Our thoughts are with everyone in Las Vegas today—the concertgoers, their families, and the first responders who risked their own lives to save the lives of so many others. We are lifting you up in prayer during this painful time.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)