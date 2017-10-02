Death Count Rises After Las Vegas Outdoor Concert Shooting

UPDATE: CBS says the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock is from Mesquite, Nevada. His wife, Marilou Danley is in custody.

A Nevada official says that that the person of interest, Marilou Danley has been located. She is suspected to be the wife of the now deceased shooter, Stephen Paddock.

Las Vegas officials say more than 50 people are dead and more than 200 are hurt.

Las Vegas police are looking for Marilou Danley. She is being sought for questioning following the investigation into this shooting incident. If you see her please call 911. Danley may have worked for the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Las Vegas officials say more than 20 people are dead, including two local off-duty officers and more than 100 people injured at concert attack.

Authorities don't believe there are any more shooters.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at a country music festival. At least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical.

Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.



Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.



Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.



Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

