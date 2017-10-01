First Day of Fishing at Pyramid Lake

Opening day for Pyramid Lake fishing is always a big event, and this weekend was no exception with hundreds of anglers lining the shore and boats scattered around the lake.

Fishing season for Pyramid Lake runs from October 1st until June 30th, and permits are already on sale in Reno and around the lake.

Trucks hulling boats lined up from the beach all the way to the main highway and fisherman wading chest deep or standing on ladders 20 feet from the shoreline filled almost all of the 19 open beaches on the at what some call one of the best fishing lakes in America.

"I could not catch anything, break every line and loose every lure, I'm still having fun,” said Elijah Lee, a local fisher.

While you’re fishing you can expect to catch the legendary Pyramid Lake Trout, the Pilot Peak Trout which is a relatively recent strain. You can also expect to see the Cui-Ui, which is prohibited and must be released if you catch one.

Fishing at the lake is not only fun, but it also provides a significant sources of income for owners of the lake, the Pyramid lake Paiute Tribe. “The amount of revenue that comes from fishing definitely helps the tribe, which allows us to fund multiple programs within the reservation," said Autumn Harry, a Pyramid Lake Tribal Member.

Fishing permits are on sale all across the lake and the season is going on until the end of June, so there is no excuse not to come out to pyramid and have a "reel" good time. For more information you can go to www.pyramidlake.us