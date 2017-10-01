Record Water Year and Looking Back at the Month of September

A roller coaster ride is a good way to describe September 2017 in the Truckee Meadows. The month started off hot with highs in the upper 90’s and triple digits, and then a couple weeks later temperatures struggled to make it into the 60’s. The mountains saw some snow a couple weeks ago too. This is typical though, as we saw our first mountain snow last year around the same time. Every couple of years it seems to snow in the Sierra before the first official day of fall.



Speaking of snow, October 1st marks the first day of the new water year and it will be interesting to see if we get anywhere close to the epic 2016/2017 year we had. The old water year record was 12.72 inches set back in 1982/83 and we most recently smashed it by just over three inches. We already beat the record back in February, with more snow and rain falling after that. Reno averages about 7.4 inches of rain and or melted snow from October 1st through September 30th . To put things into perspective, we’ve only received twelve inches of liquid precipitation for the water year six times since climate history began over 100 years ago.



The coming week will be quiet but cool with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s on Monday and Tuesday before warming up to about 80 over the weekend.

