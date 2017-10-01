Carson City Teen Hospitalized Following Rattlesnake Bite

Opening day for Pyramid Lake fishing is always a big event, and this weekend was no exception with hundreds of anglers lining the shore and boats scattered around the lake.More >>
The University of Nevada's rodeo team will be holding a silent auction and bake sale on November 4th at Idlewild park from 5pm-9pm.More >>
With the beginning of October comes the start of a new water year and it will be interesting to see how this year compares to years past. 2016/2017 was record breaking with over twelve inches of liquid precipitation falling at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. September was a crazy month for us as well with temperatures ranging from the triple digits to the fifties.More >>
A 13-year-old Carson City boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday afternoon. According to CarsonNow.org, Terri Zittel said her son, Troy Winkler, was hiking with her father in the Prison Hill area around 3:30 p.m. Winkler noticed the snake and picked it up to show his father.More >>
O.J. Simpson was released from the Nevada state prison in Lovelock, during the early morning hours on Sunday. He will be under parole supervision for the next five years.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
The Reno Fire Department knocked down a warehouse fire on Saturday night.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding a shooting on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
Two people and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Sparks early Saturday morning.More >>
