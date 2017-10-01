Carson City Teen Hospitalized Following Rattlesnake Bite - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Teen Hospitalized Following Rattlesnake Bite

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
A 13-year-old Carson City boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday afternoon. 

According to CarsonNow.org, Terri Zittel said her son, Troy Winkler, was hiking with his father in the Prison Hill area around 3:30 p.m. Winkler noticed the snake and picked it up to show his father. Zittel says the boy tripped and fell, that's when the snake bit him in the left hand.

The boy's father rushed his son the hospital after grabbing the small snake and putting it into a container. 

The Eagle Valley Middle School student was treated at Carson Tahoe Hospital before being taken to the children's ICU Ward at Renown Medical Center in Reno. He's expected to be released sometime Sunday. 

To see the original story, click here

For information on how to spot a rattlesnake, click here

