Reno Bighorns Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

O.J. Simpson was released from the Nevada state prison in Lovelock, during the early morning hours on Sunday. He will be under parole supervision for the next five years.More >>
The Reno Bighorns, in partnership with Project Bear Hugs, are collecting donations for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The drive will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Reno Events Center loading zone (off of 400 N. Center St. Reno, NV 89501) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their first Mountain West Conference game of the season to Fresno State 41-21. Late in the 2nd Quarter Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion would find KeeSean Johnson on a 40 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 31-0 lead.More >>
This weekend the local chapter of the ACLU held a free clinic to help Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients renew their application.More >>
The Reno Fire Department knocked down a warehouse fire on Saturday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding a shooting on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775)- 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.More >>
