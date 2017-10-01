Reno Bighorns Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

The Reno Bighorns, in partnership with Project Bear Hugs, are collecting donations for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The drive will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Reno Events Center loading zone (off of 400 N. Center St. Reno, NV 89501) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can simply go drop off donations in a drive-thru fashion. There will also be coffee and bagels for those who donate.

Supporters will also have the chance to meet the Lady Bighorns Dance Team and Bighorns Mascot, Bruno.

Below is a list of supplies needed:

Pillows

Pillowcases

Blankets

Personal Hygiene

Stuffed animals

Pet food

Diapers baby and adult

Baby food

Baby supplies

Kids toys/backpacks

Gas cards

Hotel vouchers

Monetary donations

Project Bear Hugs is a Reno based community organization founded out of the desire to help the most vulnerable victims of disaster. Since 2013 Project Bear Hugs has helped thousands of families and works with local organizations to ensure all donations are distributed directly to the families in need.