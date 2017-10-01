Nevada Upended in Conference Opener by Fresno State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Upended in Conference Opener by Fresno State

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their first Mountain West Conference game of the season to Fresno State 41-21.

Late in the 2nd Quarter Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion would find KeeSean Johnson on a 40 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 31-0 lead.

The Wolf Pack would end the half in a fury. With less than a minute remaining Ty Gangi located Wyatt Demps in double coverage for a 17 yard touchdown to get the Pack on the board. Nevada's Nephi Sewelll would force and recover a fumble on the ensuing kick off to get the Wolf Pack the ball back. On the very next play Gangi and the Pack would strike as the Junior Quarterback connected with Trevion Armstrong for a 21 yard touchdown to make it 31-14 at the half.

Nevada was not able to capitalize on the momentum as Fresno State held off the Pack for a 20 point victory.

It is the Bulldogs first win against an FBS opponent since November of 2015 when they topped the Hawaii Warriors.

The loss drops Nevada to (0-5, and 0-1). 

Next up, Nevada will host Hawaii in their conference home opener on Saturday October 7th at 7:30pm at Mackay Stadium.

