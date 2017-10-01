Nevada Upended in Conference Opener by Fresno State

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their first Mountain West Conference game of the season to Fresno State 41-21. Late in the 2nd Quarter Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion would find KeeSean Johnson on a 40 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 31-0 lead.More >>
The University of Nevada women's soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.
The Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball squad (4-11, 2-1 MW) fell to the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2) Thursday night 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-19) in its third Mountain West matchup of the season.
