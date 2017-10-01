2 Hospitalized After House Fire in Sparks

Two people and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Sparks early Saturday morning.

The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of H street at 3:41 a.m. to find smoke coming form the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The two occupants have been transported to the hospital, it is unclear what injuries they sustained.

The fire remains under investigation.