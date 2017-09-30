'Let's Make a Deal' Host, Philanthropist Monty Hall Dies

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding a shooting on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died. He was 96.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise 50 thousand dollars, in order to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on people's lawns overnight.More >>
The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.More >>
Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775)- 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
