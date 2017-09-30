Nevada Rodeo Team to Hold Benefit Dinner - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Rodeo Team to Hold Benefit Dinner

The University of Nevada's rodeo team will be holding a silent auction and bake sale on November 4th at Idlewild park from 5pm-9pm.

Participants can also enter a chili making contest for $20 dollars in hopes of winning a people's choice award for the best chili.

It will be a family fun event that will improve Nevada's rodeo team facilities and help them get to rodeos.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 dollars but will be $12 dollars at the door. If you would like to purchase tickets, contact the Nevada rodeo team at nevada.rodeo@gmail.com or contact team member Brook Harmon at (775) 560-7125.

