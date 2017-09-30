Fatal Motorcycle Crash on US-50 at Spooner Summit

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 50 at Spooner Summit.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who shot at a vehicle driving on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning.More >>
The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise 50 thousand dollars, in order to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on people's lawns overnight.More >>
The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.More >>
El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported shots fired and a possible active shooter at a Colorado air force academy. Nothing has been confirmed. We will update the story with details as they become known.More >>
Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775)- 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
Reno police are reporting that two minor female victims were transported to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews while the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Martinez, was taken to the Reno Police Department.More >>
