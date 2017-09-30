Carson City Sheriff's Office Looking For Suspects in Saturday Sh - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Looking For Suspects in Saturday Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who shot at a vehicle driving on Highway 50 in Carson City early Saturday morning. 

Police say at around 3:00 a.m. at the AM/PM on Highway 50 and Lompa Lane in Carson City, five victims encountered two suspects in a blue minivan. After leaving the store, the suspects went East on Highway 50 and the victims left shortly after in the same direction.

As the victim's vehicle passed the suspect's vehicle, one of the suspects shot the other vehicle several times. A passenger in that vehicle was injured and sent to Renown Medical Center in Reno. The victim had minor injuries and was released.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect who is described as white, 25-40 years old and the female suspect who is also white and captured on security footage.

Anyone with information please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (775) 887-2677, Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Detective Sam Hatley, (775) 283-7852, Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey, (775)283-7850, or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900.

